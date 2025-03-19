February Cargo Volume Stays Strong at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — After a record start to 2025, Port of Los Angeles cargo volume remained strong into February. The port processed 801,398 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month, which was 2.5% more than last year and marked the port’s second-busiest February on record.

“For 17 of the last 19 months, the Port of Los Angeles has experienced year-over-year cargo growth, all without ship delays or back-ups on our docks,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at a Port of Los Angeles media briefing. “That’s a testament to the outstanding work of the women and men of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, our terminal operators, truckers, railroads and other stakeholders.

“Many retailers and manufacturers have been importing their products through Los Angeles earlier than usual as a hedge against tariffs,” Seroka added. “Given the substantial inventory already here, and the uncertainty of tariffs, it’s possible we could see a 10% volume decline in the second half of the year. Here in Los Angeles, we will continue to look for new opportunities to bring more business through our gateway.”

Dr. Nela Richardson, ADP Chief Economist, joined Seroka at the media event. Richardson discussed the impact of tariffs on the economy, particularly from the labor market perspective.

February 2025 loaded imports came in at 413,236 TEUs, 1% higher compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 109,156 TEUs, an 18% drop from 2024. The Port processed 279,006 empty containers, 16% more than last year.

Two months into 2025, the Port of Los Angles has handled 1,725,643 TEUs, 5.4% more than 2024.

