Murder Investigation– Atlantic Ave. LB

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a male adult victim that occurred on March 17, on Atlantic Avenue.

About 3:49 a.m., officers responded to the 5400 block of Atlantic Ave. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult victim who was shot in the upper body. Officers rendered medical aid until being relieved by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. At this time, the motive for the shooting and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation. Detectives are working to determine the identity of any suspect(s) involved.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

