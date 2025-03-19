LASD Asking for Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person, Pedro Hernandez Jr., Torrance

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person, Pedro Hernandez Jr who is a resident of Los Angeles County. He is a 23-years-old male Hispanic who was last seen on the 1000 block of West Carson Street, in the city of Torrance at 8:30 p.m. on March 18.

Mr. Hernandez is 5’11”, 170lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants. Mr. Hernandez is diagnosed with schizophrenia and there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323- 890-5500 or anonymously at 800 222-8477, http://lacrimestoppers.org

