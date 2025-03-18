California and Sonora Forge Partnership to Boost Clean Energy and Air Quality

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom met with a delegation from the Mexican state of Sonora March 17 to enter into a new subnational partnership – fostering diplomacy while building on a commitment to achieving California’s nation-leading clean air and clean energy goals.

California and Sonora participated in a bilateral meeting, followed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU.

The MOU outlines four years of collaboration between California and Sonora to advance their leadership through increasing the development of clean energy, building supply chain resilience, and expanding regional access to renewables, among other items. Text of the MOU is available here.

“Sonora and California share a border and challenges. Today we establish an agreement with this state, a leader in economic growth and actions against climate change, to join forces and ensure that families live in a prosperous region, with a better environment and technological development,” said the Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo Montaño. “Sonora contributes an entire desert and the talent of its people to make a better region possible.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...