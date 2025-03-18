Governor Newsom Announces Judicial Appointments

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom March 17 announced his appointment of 10 Superior Court Judges: three of which are in Los Angeles County;

William Shin, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Shin has served as a deputy attorney general at the California attorney general’s Office since 2005 and as a staff judge advocate and deputy staff judge advocate at the California Air National Guard since 2019. Shin was an assistant staff judge advocate at the United States Air Force Reserve from 2011 to 2019. He was a deputy district attorney at the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office from 2004 to 2005 and an associate at Franscell Strickland Roberts & Lawrence from 2001 to 2004. Shin received a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Julie Fox Blackshaw. Shin is a Democrat.

Kimberly Dotson, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Dotson has served as a commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2018. She was a deputy public defender at the Los Angeles County public defender’s office from 2002 to 2018. Dotson received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lee R. Bogdanoff. Dotson is a Democrat.

Faye Chen Barnouw, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Barnouw has served as an assistant regional director at the Federal Trade Commission since 2019, and was an attorney there from 2001 to 2019. She was a trial attorney with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from 1997 to 2001, and an associate at Parker Milliken Clark O’Hara & Samuelian from 1994 to 1997. She served as a law clerk for the Honorable Warren J. Ferguson at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 1993 to 1994. Barnouw received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Deborah L. Sanchez. Barnouw is a Democrat.

