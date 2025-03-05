Harbor Area Briefs: Policy Update and Restored Wilmington Clock Tower Unveiled

McCosker Policy Update

LOS ANGELES — In 2019, the office of Council District 15 partnered with CalTrans and the Port of Los Angeles to commission a freight mitigation study evaluating the impact of commercial truck traffic on East Wilmington residents. The study focused on the area near Watson Junction and identified key measures to reduce truck-resident interactions. Recommendations included permanently closing Blinn Ave. between Lomita Blvd. and Sandison St. to all vehicular traffic and restricting access to Drumm Ave. by creating cul-de-sacs at key intersections of Drumm and Cruces St. as well as at O and Colon St.

With the upcoming closure of the Vincent Thomas Bridge, commercial traffic is expected to increase, worsening quality of life conditions for East Wilmington residents. On Feb. 26, the council passed a motion introduced by Tim McOsker instructing the Bureau of Engineering, with help from the Department of Transportation, to develop and report back on a comprehensive plan to implement traffic restrictions to help mitigate commercial truck traffic with an outline for the full scope of work and budget for both projects.

Restored Wilmington Clock Tower Unveiled at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES –— Residents, tourists and ships arriving at the Port of Los Angeles will now be greeted by a newly restored and illuminated Wilmington Clock Tower at Berth 153. The upgraded tower is the result of a $2.7 million renovation to repair water damage and structural wear-and-tear, and add new façade, exterior lighting and a modern sound system.

Using Prism RGBA color LED luminaire technology, the iconic structure’s exterior lighting will be able to change colors to coordinate with different port and city events. The illuminated tower will be visible from several key junctures in the port’s main channel and west basin, including the Vincent Thomas Bridge, Los Angeles Cruise Terminal, Battleship IOWA, Los Angeles Maritime Museum and West Harbor.

Since the mid-20th century, the Wilmington Clock Tower has marked the entry to the port’s main channel’s west basin. The 100-foot-high structure sits at the south end of Berths 153-155. When built in the early 1950s, the berths’ eight-acre marine terminal featured one of the longest shipping sheds ever to be constructed. The port still uses these warehouses today.

Beyond the exterior façade lighting, the extensive tower restoration involved repair of the entire tower wall assembly, including the interior and exterior finish; replacing all the exterior doors, thresholds and interior lights; repairing or replacing exterior windows, sills, balconies and stair threads; installation of a new sound system; lead and asbestos abatement; stucco and metal flashing work; various plumbing, electrical and wiring upgrades; and a new LED sign that reads “The Port of Los Angeles.” The port began the tower restoration in 2021

