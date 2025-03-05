LA County Sues Edison Over Eaton Fire

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County filed suit March 5 against Southern California Edison and Edison International or SCE to recover costs and damages sustained by the county from the Eaton Fire. The lawsuit alleges that SCE’s equipment caused the deadly blaze, requiring the county to incur massive costs responding to the fire and its aftermath.

The Eaton Fire devastated the unincorporated community of Altadena, destroying county parks, a nature center, multiple trails, and other essential community infrastructure. Numerous county departments and employees responded and are continuing to assist residents impacted by the fire’s destruction. The county quickly staffed and continues to offer resources at a disaster recovery center in Altadena to help residents and businesses navigate the extensive hardships they are facing due to the fire. The county’s press release stated its case is essential to the restoration and rebuilding process for the community, including residences and businesses, to recover from the devastation.

The county’s complaint against SCE alleges that witnesses, photos, and videos indicate the fire started directly under SCE transmission lines in Eaton Canyon. After the fire started, SCE informed the California Public Utilities Commission or CPUC that a “fault” occurred on its transmission line around the time the fire started. On Feb. 6, SCE sent a letter to the CPUC stating that photographic evidence of its tower at the end of the idle Mesa-Sylmar transmission line shows signs of potential arcing and damage on the grounding equipment for two of the three idle conductors.

The Eaton Fire burned more than 14,000 acres, destroyed approximately 9,400 structures, damaged more than 1,000 structures, resulted in 17 deaths, and injured several firefighters. The lawsuit alleges that the Eaton Fire has massively impacted the county’s natural resources, harmed the environment and wildlife, and threatened public health.

The complaint alleges that while the county’s costs and damages from the Eaton Fire and its aftermath are still being determined and could increase over time based on many factors, it is estimated that they will total at least hundreds of millions of dollars. County counsel Dawyn R. Harrison, who filed the case, said the costs and losses being sought include compensation for destroyed county infrastructure, recreational areas, parks, road damage, cleanup and recovery efforts, flood and mudslide prevention, workers compensation claims, overtime for county workers, lost taxes and more. “We are committed to seeking justice for the Altadena community and the taxpayers of Los Angeles County,” she said.

The county, the county Flood Control District, and the county’s Consolidated Fire Protection District are the plaintiffs in the case. County counsel’s affirmative litigation and consumer protection division will prosecute the case in civil court with outside counsel, Baron & Budd, P.C. The cities of Pasadena and Sierra Madre are also filing suits against SCE for damages to taxpayer resources and public infrastructure incurred from the Eaton Fire.

The county’s lawsuit was electronically filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, and a copy of the complaint is available here: link

