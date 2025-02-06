Random Happening — Black History Month: Black Cowboys and Rancho Los Cerritos Exhibition

While President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at curtailing diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are causing confusion and disorder throughout federal agencies, individual nonprofits and other organizations are holding the line, and honoring Black History Month this February. One such place is the Long Beach gem, Rancho Los Cerritos.

Rancho Los Cerritos joins in the celebration of the achievements and history of African Americans as part of Black History Month. Black History Month was created to honor Black people across all of U.S. history and to commemorate their impactful contributions in all areas: arts, medicine, literature, business, fashion, politics, music, and engineering — every field of knowledge has been transformed, and elevated by the successes of African Americans. Black communities also transformed Rancho Los Cerritos and its original 27,000 acres, and their legacy in the cowboy culture of the West continues to this day.

During California’s cattle ranching era, Black cowboys played a crucial role in the development of the American West. Their expertise in animal husbandry, roping, bronco busting, and horsemanship made them an indispensable presence on ranches across California and an integral component of the cattle industry’s success. After the decline of cattle ranches, Black cowboys found success in rodeo circuits through their mastery of equestrian skills. Despite efforts to exclude African Americans from competing in rodeo and equestrian events, their ability to dominate across every event was undeniable. As rodeos waned in popularity, numerous equestrian groups were founded across the nation in an unwavering remembrance of the Black cowboy tradition and legacy. To learn more about the history of Black cowboys in the West, you are invited to visit the Rancho’s exhibition in its visitor center, Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy.

Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy

Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy challenges the stereotypical image of the gunslinging cowboy. The exhibition highlights the contributions of the Black, Mexican, and Indigenous cowboys and vaqueros, who were always part of the history but have been overlooked in most historical accounts. It also celebrates cowboy culture in modern media, especially by BIPOC artists and our own neighborhoods, by featuring several modern equestrian groups operating in the LA region today. Five local artists have created captivating works that bring to life their vision of what it means to be a cowboy.

Visit this exhibition in RLC’s Visitor Center during public hours. The exhibition runs through July 2025.

Watch a video or visit the Rancho Los Cerritos website using the buttons below to learn more about the exhibition.

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6Tha-MwMOs

Details: www.rancholoscerritos.org/untold-legacies-cowboy/

Upcoming Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy exhibit programs and events

2025 Artist Workshop Series

“Performance Improvisation” with Daniel T. Gaitor-Lomack

Explore the improvisational value of found objects within art and performance. Daniel is one of the five artists featured in Rancho Los Cerritos’exhibit: Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboy.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 8

Cost: $15

Details: Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/RLC-Performance-Improvisation

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 N Virginia Road Long Beach

Film Screening & Panel – Fire On The Hill: The Cowboys of South Central LA

Film Screening and panel discussion of “Fire On The Hill”, a documentary feature film covering the story of the Black Cowboys of Compton and South Central LA, and their fight to preserve their culture by resurrecting an inner-city horse stable that was mysteriously burnt to the ground. Event will take place outdoors, rain will cancel. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs/blankets for seating.

Time: 5 to 8 p.m., March 22

Cost: Admission: $5 per person; tickets required for entry. Tickets will be available for purchase early 2025

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 N Virginia Road Long Beach

Untold Legacies Cowboy Festival

Join us for a Cowboy Festival at the Rancho celebrating cowboy life and RLC’s exhibit Untold Legacies: Rethinking the American Cowboys.

Time: 1 to 5 p.m., June 21

Cost: Ticket sales will open May 2025; $5 per person, children under 3 are free.

Details: This is a ticketed event, visit www.rancholoscerritos.org/events for more information on tickets and to RSVP.

Venue: Rancho Los Cerritos, 4600 N Virginia Road Long Beach

