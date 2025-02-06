Tariffs for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Family members who only eat mac n cheese and chicken tenders are in for a tough time as the Trump administration pushes through tariffs on the U.S. closest trading partners. Those accustomed to eating out for breakfast are already finding upcharges of a dollar or two more on an order of eggs.

The administration’s tariffs are already impacting coffee prices. The convicted felon in the Oval Office recently imposed a 25% tariff on Colombian coffee over migrant repatriation. Although this tariff was temporarily suspended, the uncertainty has led to a surge in coffee prices, with arabica coffee futures reaching $3.56 per pound, a level not seen since 1977.

If you like a Wednesday night margaritas or a nightcap of Canadian whiskey, tariffs will raise the price for those guilty pleasures.

According to the US trade group, the Distilled Spirits Council, the U.S. imported $4.6 billion worth of tequila and $108 million worth of mezcal from Mexico. From Canada, the U.S. imported $537 million worth of Canadian spirits and $202.5 million worth of whiskey.

The council also said Canada and Mexico were the second- and third-largest importers of U.S. spirits in 2023, behind the European Union.

As it is, the U.S. is already facing a 50% tariff on American whiskey by the European Union, which is set to begin in March. Imposing tariffs on Mexico and Canada could pile even more retaliatory action on the industry.

