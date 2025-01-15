TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: L.A. City Provides Status Update on Wildfire Emergency Response During Ongoing Extreme Winds

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles emergency responders continue to make progress addressing wildfires that have impacted the region since last Tuesday. The National Weather Service forecasts strong winds to continue through 3 p.m.. Jan. 15. The city resources deployed in advance of the extreme weather conditions will remain activated until the fires are no longer a threat to the lives and property of Angelenos.

While the Harbor region is south of the wildfires, Random Lengths is sharing this Tuesday update for everyone, especially those who know people in the affected regions.

What You Need To Know:

City Disaster Recovery Center Opened Jan. 14 at 1p.m. As of 7:30 p.m. this one-stop information and resource center located at the intersection of Westwood and Pico has provided assistance to more than 140 households impacted by the wildfires. The center is located at the UCLA Research Park, formerly known as the Westside Pavilion at 10850 Pico Blvd. It will operate from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week for the next several weeks. Services include: Help for those who have lost vital records (birth certificates, death certificates, driver’s licenses, social security documentation). Help for those who have experienced loss or damage to their homes and businesses apply for disaster relief loans. Referrals for mental health counseling and other services. More information is available at lacity.gov . An additional Disaster Recovery Center is located in the City of Pasadena at 3035 E. Foothill Blvd. Donations will not be accepted at Disaster Recovery Center locations. Ways to donate and support people impacted by fire and emergency responders can be seen here .



N95 Masks Available – The South Coast Air Quality Management District recommends that Angelenos wear well-fitting, medical grade masks while outside when air quality is poor, or if you smell smoke or see ash. The City of Los Angeles has distributed N95 masks throughout Los Angeles Public Libraries, Los Angeles Recreation Centers, Los Angeles Senior Centers and local nonprofits. Click here to find your nearest library or here to find your nearest Recreation Center/Senior Center.

Fire Investigations – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ National Response Team is deployed to investigate the cause of the Pacific Palisades fire. If you have any information to provide regarding the Pacific Palisades fire, please submit tips by texting ATFLA to 63975 and then follow the link to create a report, or visit here . Tips can remain anonymous.

As of 7 p.m. the following progress has been made on the fires affecting the LA region:

Palisades Fire 18% Contained The fire remains an active emergency, having spread more than 23,713 acres with 18% containment. The fire still poses a potential threat to life and property and evacuation orders remain in effect. Thousands of firefighters are on scene deploying resources including heavy duty trucks and equipment as well as air support. The city continues to provide shelter and resources to impacted families. The evacuation zone map is available here . Firefighters and first responders are the only personnel allowed in the evacuation area.

Hurst Fire 97% Contained There is significant progress in containing the Hurst Fire thanks to firefighters who continue to marshall resources to extinguish this wildfire which has burned 799 acres. All evacuation orders in the vicinity of this fire have been lifted.

Kenneth Fire 100% Contained Firefighters worked around the clock to bring this fire to 100% containment at 1,052 acres. The location continues to be monitored for flare ups.

Archer Fire 100% contained Thanks to the heroic efforts of LAFD firefighters, the Archer Fire in Granada Hills is fully contained at 19 acres. The location continues to be monitored for flare ups.

Eaton Fire 35% Contained The Eaton fire affecting the communities of Altadena, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, and La Cañada-Flintridge remains an active emergency, having spread more than 14,117 Acres. There still remains a potential to threaten life and property. For latest information regarding the Eaton Fire visit here .



