Join the Parade of Trees Gala at the Dalmatian American Club, Nov. 14. This year, your presence means more than ever. With deep budget cuts and rising community needs, your support helps Toberman continue providing life-changing programs for families, youth, and individuals across the Harbor Area. Keep hope alive together. You’re not just attending an event, you’re continuing a 120-year legacy of compassion, service, and transformation.

Every bid and every gift makes a difference.

Parking & Trolley Details

VIP Parking: If your sponsorship includes VIP parking, those details have been emailed to you directly.

Trolley Service: Available from 5:45 to 11 p.m. between the parking area and the Gala venue.

Parking Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, 112 E. 22nd Street, San Pedro, CA 90731.

Where to Park: Between the two main warehouses, this is where trolley pick-up and drop-off will occur.

Entry Points: Accessible from both 22nd Street and Miner Street.

Time: 6 p.m., Nov. 14

Details: https://givebutter.com/c/Parade_of_Trees2025 For questions contact: 310-832-1145, ext. 102; development@toberman.org

Venue: Dalmatian American Club, 1639 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro

