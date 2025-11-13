City of Carson Collaborates with LA County Sanitation District to Host First “Clean N’ Green” Event

The City of Carson invites residents, families, and community organizations to join the annual Clean N’ Green event that underscores Carson’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, civic engagement, and maintaining a clean, vibrant community for all who live, work, and visit.

“The Clean N’ Green event represents the spirit of community that defines Carson. We strengthen our connection to one another and to the environment we all share when we do events such as Clean and Green. I’m proud of the residents, volunteers, and organizations who dedicate their time and energy to keeping Carson beautiful. Every effort, big or small, makes a lasting impact on the quality of life in our city, “said City of Carson.Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov.15

Cost: Free

Details: 310-952-1740.

Venue: A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility, 24501 S. Figueroa St., Carson

