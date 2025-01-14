Free N95 Masks Available Now At All Los Angeles Public Libraries, Los Angeles Recreation Centers and Senior Centers



LOS ANGELES — The City of Los Angeles announced that hundreds of thousands of N95 masks are available throughout Los Angeles in order to protect Angelenos from toxic air quality in areas throughout the region. The South Coast Air Quality Management District or South Coast AQMD is recommending that Angelenos wear well-fitting, medical grade masks while outside when air quality is poor, or if you smell smoke or see ash. N95 masks have been distributed throughout Los Angeles Public Libraries, Los Angeles Recreation Centers, Los Angeles Senior Centers and local nonprofits. Visit lapl.org/branches to find your nearest library or laparks.org/reccenter to find your nearest Recreation Center/Senior Center.

Windblown Dust Advisory and No-Burn Day Alert:

South Coast AQMD has extended its windblown dust advisory for Los Angeles through Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. South Coast AQMD also has extended a residential No-Burn Day alert from Jan. 12 through Jan.13, at 11:59 p.m. for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. This will help minimize additional contributions to air pollution during this time. Burning wood in fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited at any time on No-Burn Days.

Smoke production from the Eaton and Palisades fires has decreased significantly as evident from satellite imagery, webcam imagery, and local fine particle pollution (PM2.5) monitors. However, windblown ash from burned structures may contain higher air toxic levels. If you see windblown ash, take precautions to reduce exposure by wearing N95 Masks while outdoors. Guidance on what to do before, during, and after a wildfire, including how to clean up ash, is available at www.aqmd.gov/smokesafety.

City and County leaders continue to provide updates on efforts to quell this emergency and stress that Angelenos stay on alert as the National Weather Service has announced a Particularly Dangerous Situation in certain areas of the city and county from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Wednesday, with wind gusts expected to reach 45-70 miles per hour. Stay vigilant and be ready to evacuate if needed. Red flag parking restrictions are in effect.

Details: LAFD.org/redflag.

