City of Carson Public Memorial for Founder and Former Mayor Gilbert D. “Gil” Smith

The City of Carson is hosting a public memorial for founder and former Mayor Gilbert D. “Gil” Smith in appreciation for his service at 10 a.m., Jan. 17, at the Carson Event Center. As an inaugural mayor of Carson, Gil Smith played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s foundation and guiding its early development. Gil was one of the first presidents of the Citizen’s Committee for the incorporation of the City of Carson. He served as founding member of the city council for 13 years, mayor during 1970-71 and interim city manager in 1998. He was the first African American Mayor of Carson. He also was one of the founders of California University Dominguez Hills or CSUDH. Under his leadership, Carson flourished, becoming a vibrant and thriving city. His vision and continuous commitment to public service has left an indelible mark on the community.

The family kindly requests that those considering a gesture of sympathy opt to support the Sickle Cell Foundation with a donation, rather than sending flowers.

Sickle Cell Disease Foundation

https://www.scdfc.org/

3602 Inland Empire Blvd, Suite C315

Ontario, CA 91764

Phone 909-743-5226 or 310-693-0247

Toll Free 877-288-2873, Fax 909-743-5227, email: info@scdfc.org

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Jan. 17

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...