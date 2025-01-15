Los Angeles Animal Shelters Urgently Seek Community Support Amid Wildfire Crisis

LOS ANGELES — In response to the wildfires sweeping across Southern California, LA Animal Services and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control are joining forces to urgently appeal to the everyday heroes in the community to help provide temporary homes for pets, adopt animals in need and assist in reuniting lost pets with their families.

As fires ravage local communities, many pets have been displaced from their homes or may have gone missing, leaving them in need of immediate care and shelter. The teams at LA Animal Services and Los Angeles County Animal Care are responsible for addressing the needs of pets in the Los Angeles community and are urging those not impacted by the fires to help, as they continue to support emergency sheltering needs. In an effort to support both the animals and their families during this crisis, the city and county of Los Angeles are offering fee-waived adoptions for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens through the month of January and are urging the public to foster animals in need.

How You Can Help

Foster a Pet

With hundreds of animals impacted by the fires, local shelters are reaching capacity. Residents are encouraged to temporarily open their homes and hearts to a pet in need. Fostering helps relieve overcrowding in shelters and provides a safe, loving environment for pets until they can be safely returned to their owners or adopted into new homes. The fostering process has been streamlined, and starting Jan. 15, additional volunteers will be on hand from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at all LA Animal Services shelters to assist with the selection of the perfect pet for your family.

LA Animal Services: Foster a pet from any of the six LA City shelters by going to: LAAanimalServices.com/about-fostering

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control: To foster a pet from Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, visit: animalcare.lacounty.gov/become-a-foster-caretaker Adopt a Pet – No Fees

To encourage adoption during this critical time, non-profit organizations Petco Love and Annenberg Pet Space are sponsoring all no-fee adoptions at both the LA City and County Animal Shelters through the month of January. By adopting, you not only provide a forever home for a deserving pet but also help make room for other displaced animals in need of care.

LA Animal Services: View pets available for adoption, by going to: LAAnimalservices.com/pets

Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control: View pets available for adoption, by going to: animalcare.lacounty.gov/view-our-animals/ Help Reunite Lost and Found Pets

If you have lost or found a pet, the city and county of Los Angeles Animal Shelters are partnering with Petco Love Lost a free national lost-and-found pet database, to help reunite pets with their families. By uploading a photo of your lost or found pet to Petco Love Lost, you can increase the chances of a successful reunion. The platform uses photo- matching technology to help reunite lost pets with their pet parents. The community may also view LA Animal Services’ Lost Pet Search page and Los Angeles Animal Care and Control’s Lost Pet page.

With a total of 13 shelters throughout the City and the County of LA, there are plenty of facilities to visit for those interested in fostering or adopting a pet. For more information about the location of all the shelters and how you can adopt and foster, visit City of Los Angeles Animal Services and County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control.

Hours of Operation:

Both LA City and County locations will help you find the right pet or foster opportunity, and staff are ready to assist with the process and answer any questions you may have.

The six LA Animal Services are open Tuesdays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11a.m. to 5 p.m.; and closed on Mondays.

The seven LA County Animal Care and Control are open Monday through Saturday, from 11a.m. to 5 p.m., with limited hours on Sundays and holidays.

