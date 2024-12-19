Warner Grand Theater Renovations Finally Set to Begin After Two-Year Delay

Work on the Warner Grand Theater is set to begin on Dec. 18 after nearly two years of delays. Councilman Tim McOsker would argue that work has already begun with workers removing asbestos in the early going as part of dotting the “i’s” and crossing all the “t’s” so that there are no delays.

The councilman also had to find an additional $7 million to add to the overall $22 million budget given the rise in cost estimates since the Warner Grand Theatre renovations plan was released.

On Dec. 17, about a hundred fans of the Warner Grand attended the last Warner Grand Theatre walk-through before it closed for renovations for the next two years.

After about an hour of attendees milling about the century-old lobby and stairs, allowing their eyes to rest on the art deco interior design before it closes for the next 500 days, attendees were ushered outside as councilmember McOsker credited everyone involved in getting the theater renovations to the starting line, from the architects to the Department of Cultural Affairs and his last three predecessors.

“There was so much work being done that we had to inspect all of the sites where we thought there was asbestos to make sure that the contract… I didn’t want the contractors to start finding asbestos and have a delay,” said McOsker.

“Some of that money we’ve secured was used to cut holes and do a special review,” McOsker explained. “So I’d call that work started.”

“We know that findings are going to come back but the Sacred Grounds space is going to remain a cafe space,” McOsker said. “There’s going to be some work done in there, but we’re working with the contractor to keep Sacred Grounds in as long as possible.”

McOsker explained that there will be a coffee house in that space, but that there will be a process to determine how it will reopen.

Chef Ronald George Tracy, proprietor of Sacred Grounds said he was confident that Sacred Grounds will be returning, which was a far cry from the pessimism he expressed last year around this time when asked about the coffee shop’s return.

