Exploring the Elegance of the Queen Mary

Early this month, Evolution Hospitality’s Steve Caloca and Kirt Finley celebrated the 57th anniversary of the Queen Mary’s permanent mooring in Long Beach with a gala featuring the menu of the ship’s last voyage.

At the time of the ocean liner’s arrival on Dec. 9, 1967 the city believed that the private sector would do a better job of managing the ship while turning a profit. A string of operators have come and gone leaving behind a mixed legacy and a historic ship on the verge of capsizing without emergency repairs. When the City of Long Beach took over operations, the ship got a new lease on life, repairs, and profitability by Spring 2024.

Curation of the Gala

Bill Duncan, a Daily Breeze reporter, covered the last voyage of the Queen Mary from Southampton to Long Beach in 1967. He commented on some of the passengers who shared that historic trip’s critique of the food, adding to the pantheon of the ugly American traveler trope.

Calcoa, who has a passion for hospitality and celebrating the ship’s milestones shared one of the gala’s highlights: that the menu was carefully curated to replicate the final dinner of the last voyage in 1967.

Finley described how culinary tastes have evolved since the mid-1900s. He explained how most meals were heavy and overcooked during that period, often relying on sauces to bring out the flavor profile. He further explained how the kitchen staff tailored the recipes to today’s palette, emphasizing the ingredients’ quality while preserving the original recipes’ essence.

A Gala Experience

The evening began with two hors d’oeuvres: a crisp caviar croquette and smoked salmon crostini. The croquette combined a mashed potato filling and topped with a ball of caviar, creating a savory bite. The smoked salmon crostini contained capers and lemon zest, which gave the hors d’oeuvres zing-like fireworks in my mouth. I was disappointed to get only one.

The first course featured a beetroot salad similar to the last dinner. The balsamic dressing, the creamy goat cheese, and the pomegranate seeds on the beetroot salad made for a yummy salad (without the beets). The salad was followed by lobster bisque, thick and packed with generous chunks of lobster. I did not have to search for lobster. The bisque was packed with lobster bites. It is the kind of dish you’d want to curl up with on a cold night and enjoy with a cozy blanket.

The main course included a pork loin with apple purée and corvina with herb-infused tartar sauce. While the apple purée added a touch of sweetness to the pork, the corvina stole the show. Light, flaky, and mildly seasoned, it was paired with a tartar sauce that enhanced the fish without overpowering it. The side dishes included were château potatoes, which were roasted and seasoned with herbs, braised celery, and leeks. The celery, in particular, surprised me with its buttery flavor. Who would have thought celery could be so delicious?

The chocolate bavaroise and macarons were served as the final course. While macarons are a classic treat, the chocolate bavaroise was “mmm mmm good,” a rich, moist, chocolate masterpiece that left me and others completely satisfied.

The gala was not only about the “farewell dinner.” As guests, we were able to visit the Queen Mary Archives Museum, which showcased original artifacts from the ship. We could view the original china, paintings, and furniture. It was an opportunity to experience Queen Mary’s ambiance in a way that’s never been done before. It was a great opportunity for individuals who love period pieces.

The Queen Mary executive team emphasized their commitment to making the Queen Mary a destination for both locals and visitors. The gala was not just about history; it was a celebration of what Queen Mary represents today and in the future.

