Letters to the Editor

Deserving Beacon House

Our office was corresponding with Archie Hoggan from the Beacon House Association of San Pedro, who showed us the recent article (“Good Works That Actually Work”) mentioning the Assemblymember’s check of funds for the Bartlett Center.

I handle District communications for the Assemblymember, and we thank you for this mention and the deserving topic.

Anyway, much appreciated!

Daniel Hom

Office of Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson

65th Assembly District

Two Judges and Two Juries Confirm Trumps Lawlessness

The Washington Post on July 17, 2023 printed a story entitled “Judge Clarifies: Yes, Trump Was Found to Have Raped E. Jean Carroll.”

Donald Trump is a sex predator.

About 26 women have accused him of sexual assault. The latest is a woman journalist who interviewed Trump at Mar-a-Lago and was sexually assaulted by him, with his wife Melania in the house at the time.

You can Google that article.

This passed Saturday, Dec. 14, I heard on KNX News Los Angeles, a CBS affiliate, a news report that concluded there was no rape, only sexual assault.

When Judge Lewis Kaplan and jury made their ruling there was a pause that lasted multiple days, he then clarified that the sexual assault was rape.

A second jury under another judge, Judge Juan Merchan convicted Trump on 34 felony charges, wire fraud and other charges. These two juries established Trump’s criminal record. It is the duty of the U.S. media to give us a complete picture of who Donald Trump really is. By omission, simply not mentioning the two jury rulings, the media has failed to inform us, the voters.

This is deceit pure and simple and they must be held accountable.

Lawrence McMannus

San Pedro

