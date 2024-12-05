Governor Newsom Announces Appointments

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Nov. 27 announced the following appointments:

Tyrique Shipp, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Shipp has been an advocacy and community organizing associate at Anti-Recidivism Coalition since 2024, where he was a policy and community organizing fellow from 2023 to 2024. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Shipp is a Democrat.

Monte Magic Mckay, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the State Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Mckay is a member of Anti-Recidivism Coalition, Healing Dialogue and Action and Underground Scholars Initiative. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McKay is registered without party preference.

Gonzalo Medina, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Boating and Waterways Commission. Medina has been the marine safety chief at the City of Long Beach Fire Department since 2014. He has held many other positions at the City of Long Beach Fire Department since 1995 including administrative capitan from 2013 to 2014, operations capitan from 2012 to 2013, public safety dive team supervisor from 2009 to 2012, rescue, swiftwater team member from 2006 to 2012, marine safety officer from 2004 to 2012, and ocean lifeguard from 1995 to 2004. Medina is a member of the United States Department of Homeland Security, the United States Coast Guard Area Maritime Security Committee, and a Board Member of the Centro Community Hispanic Association. He earned his Master of the Arts degree in Writing and his Bachelor of the Arts degree in English from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Medina is a Democrat.

Courtni Pugh, of Long Beach, has been appointed to the Exposition Park and California Science Center Board of Directors. Pugh has been a partner at Hilltop Public Solutions since 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Ball State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Pugh is a Democrat.

