Join an Encore Performance of San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts 2024

San Pedro Festival of the Arts has received a grant from the Port of Los Angeles to create an encore performance of this year’s 18th San Pedro Festival of the Arts, taking place at AltaSea on the waterfront.

At this family event attendees will get to see dance performances from this year’s festival (nine companies) and a unique feature called “2 Moves” where the performing artists will share “2 Moves” from their dance for the audience to learn

As the audience experiences “2 Moves” from the dance and learns, they will have a chance to encounter some of the nuances of the piece. This will happen before and between every few dances and those in the audience who wish can learn and dance in the space between audience and stage, returning to their chairs or blankets to watch the next dances.

Each of the companies come with their own genre, and each has a background with awards for their unique ideas; from the Jazz Spectrum Company comes “Chameleon”, a sinuous duet performed on point. This piece recently toured in Korea, where audiences were captivated by the company’s range of jazz styles.

For more information about all the companies performing, visit the festival website

https://triartSP.com for descriptions, photos, and updates of these and the other groups in this “Encore of the San Pedro Festival of the Arts.”

Find more information on the producing company at :https://LAChoreographersAndDancers.org.

Time: 1 to 3 p.m., Dec 15

Cost: Free

Details: https://triartsp.com

Venue: AltaSea, 2451 Signal St, Berth 60- furthest berth closest to ocean/ enter door 35 as is inside) San Pedro

