Long Beach Highlights: $1M Secured for LBCC Student Housing, City Honors Transgender Day of Remembrance

Rep. Barragán Celebrates $1,000,000 in Federal Funding for Long Beach City College Student Housing

LONG BEACH — Rep. Nanette Barragán Dec. 2 (CA-44) celebrated $1,000,000 in federal funding she secured for Long Beach City College or LBCC to build the North Long Beach student housing and higher education complex.

The funding will support the development of a mixed-use complex with affordable student housing, a large multipurpose community room, study rooms, shared kitchens, and support services on site. Housing will be available to low-income LBCC students at an affordable rent and open to students with dependents.

“Low-income college students often worry about balancing the cost of tuition, housing, and other essential needs,” said Rep. Barragán. “I was proud to secure this funding so Long Beach City College students, including those with children, can access affordable housing while they pursue their higher education. By building this complex in North Long Beach, educational resources and other services will be more accessible to students who do not live near campus.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Congresswoman Barragán for securing this vital $1 million Department of Housing and Urban Development funding,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, LBCC Superintendent-President. “In a Spring 2024 survey, nearly 750 LBCC students self-identified that they were at-risk or experiencing homelessness, with 169 students without a home. This funding is more than just money—it’s about changing lives. Our vision of creating a North Long Beach housing complex is now one step closer to becoming a reality, moving us toward reducing housing instability and creating a safe, supportive environment where our students can thrive both in and out of the classroom.”

Long Beach City Council Recognizes Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Vice Mayor Cindy Allen in November introduced item 37, which the city council approved, asking that the city attorney draft a resolution recognizing Nov. 20 as Transgender Day of Remembrance. In addition, item 37 asked the city manager to raise the Transgender Flag at Long Beach Civic Plaza during Transgender Awareness Month.

Allen thanked councilwoman Zendejas and councilwoman Kerr, for signing and supporting this item.

“November is an opportunity to celebrate and support transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse individuals while working to raise awareness of the unique challenges they face. Transgender Day of Remembrance, founded in 1999, honors the lives lost to anti-trans violence, with a particular focus on the disproportionate impact on transgender women of color. By recognizing this day and raising the Transgender Flag, we reaffirm our city’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. These actions not only honor the transgender community but also serve as a call to action to combat systemic discrimination and build a more inclusive society,” Allen said

