St. Mary Medical Center Earns National Honors for Patient Safety and Clinical Excellence

LONG BEACH — Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center or SMMC Nov. 13 earned accolades for its commitment to patient safety and clinical distinction. SMMC has once again been rated Grade A for hospital safety by The Leapfrog Group and recognized by Healthgrades, ranking five-star ratings in three specialties, including two consecutive years for treatment of heart failure. These distinctions, based on rigorous, third-party evaluations of patient outcomes and safety data, provide the community with transparent insights into SMMC’s consistent delivery of high-quality hospital care.

“Our hospitals consistent achievement of an “A” grade for patient safety, alongside our distinguished five-star specialty rankings, directly reflects SMMC’s pursuit of clinical excellence,” said Carolyn Caldwell, FACHE, Hospital President and CEO. “St. Mary has been a cornerstone of care in the greater Long Beach community. These honors assure our residents that advanced, safe, and personalized care is available right here. Our team of dedicated physicians, nurses, and caregivers integrate inspired innovations and humankindness into every aspect of care to ensure the best possible outcomes.”

SMMC’s dedication to superior patient care is validated through independent assessments. The hospital has maintained this “A” Grade for hospital safety making it among the safest hospitals nationwide. Complementing its safety record, SMMC has achieved five-star ratings for cardiac care, gastrointestinal, and critical care.

Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates across approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. The Leapfrog hospital safety grade assesses how well hospitals protect patients from errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

Details: dignityhealth.org/stmary.

Like this: Like Loading...