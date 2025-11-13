Los Angeles Briefs: County Investigates State Farm Wildfire Claims, Introduces Digital Navigators, and Advances OurCounty Plan

Los Angeles County Opens Investigation into State Farm’s Handling of Wildfire Claims

LOS ANGELES —Los Angeles County Counsel Nov. 13 launched an investigation into State Farm’s handling of insurance claims filed by policyholders affected by the January 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The investigation focuses on potential violations of California’s Unfair Competition Law and follows growing complaints from residents about delays, underpayments, and denials of legitimate wildfire claims. County counsel has formally notified State Farm that if it is engaging in any unlawful or unfair business practices, the company must immediately stop such conduct and come into full compliance with state laws and regulations.

Third-party surveys have found widespread frustration with State Farm’s treatment of claims, with far too many residents facing undue claims delays, underpayments and denials that compound their hardship and loss in the aftermath of the devastating Eaton and Palisades Fires.

According to an October 2025 survey by Embold Research for the nonprofit Department of Angels, State Farm customers have had far worse experiences than customers of other insurers, reporting much higher rates of claim denials, lowball claims estimates, poor communication, and multiple adjusters being assigned to their claims. The survey noted the urgent need to resolve claims quickly as displacement coverage will be running out soon for many survivors who must either return home or find other housing.

With more than 2.8 million residential and commercial policies statewide, State Farm is California’s largest private insurer.

County counsel’s letter to State Farm is available here: County Counsel State Farm 2025 Wildfire Claims Letter

DEO Awards $1 Million to Launch Digital Navigators Program

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO has awarded $1 million to Per Scholas and cross-sector partners through its High Road Training Partnership or HRTP Fund, part of a broader $34 million county investment to date, to advance worker-centered, industry-informed, and partner-led training for equity, job quality, and climate resilience.

The new digital navigators program will connect LA County residents to quality and in-demand jobs in the technology sector, expand digital access across the region, and create long-term career pathways for residents who have been historically excluded from the digital economy. Through this investment, 100 participants will receive 300 to 500 hours of hands-on instruction, earn industry-recognized credentials such as CompTIA A+ and Google IT Support, and gain paid, real-world experience by serving as Digital Navigators, helping community members build digital literacy and access technology.

This program builds on the county’s commitment to digital equity, beginning in 2021 with the Board of Supervisors launch of the Delete the Divide initiative and now moves forward with the county’s three-year Digital Equity Roadmap to close the digital divide.

Details: opportunity.lacounty.gov/hrtp

Los Angeles Adopts 2025 OurCounty Sustainability Plan

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Nov. 4 adopted the 2025 OurCounty Sustainability plan, the most ambitious regional roadmap in the nation. The plan includes 179 action items to enhance the well-being and foster greater resilience in every L.A. county community.

The 2025 OurCounty Plan builds upon the original 2019 blueprint that set forth 12 overarching sustainability goals for the region grounded in the co-equal values of environment, equity, and economy. More than half of the action items in the original plan have been achieved or are on track to be achieved by the target dates.

Details: View the 2025 OurCounty Sustainability plan, here.

