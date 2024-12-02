In Memoriam: Art Show Celebrates the Lives and Work of Mic and Marka Burns

The Long Beach Creative Group presents Full Creative Vision: An In Memoriam to Marka and Mic Burns. A tribute to their artistic legacies, Mic and Marka Burns creative contributions have left an indelible mark on the Long Beach community. The exhibition can be seen Friday through Sunday until Dec. 15.

Marka Burns, a dedicated artist and educator, inspired countless students and educators throughout her career, instilling in them the importance of developing their full creative potential. A graduate of Chouinard Art Institute and California State University, Long Beach, Marka taught art and art education at CSULB for more than 30 years. Her pioneering spirit led her to open the first Color Xerox studio for artists in California. Her passion extended beyond the classroom, as she lectured on art and architecture across Europe, coordinated exhibits in prestigious venues, and created artwork that has been featured in private and corporate collections.

In 2015, Marka and husband Mic co-founded the Long Beach Creative Group. With a small group of artists and arts enthusiasts, their mission was to create opportunities for Long Beach artists to showcase their work. Thanks to her vision, the Long Beach Creative Group & Rod Briggs Gallery became a vital hub for creative expression, connecting an impressively diverse group of artists and patrons.

Mic Burns, a talented pipe designer and digital painter, began his career after graduating from the Cornish School of Arts in Seattle. Known worldwide for his handcrafted Freehand Pipes under the name “Micoli,” Mic channeled his artistic vision into digital paintings later in life. Inspired by the smallest details — from his wife’s paint palettes to the textures of nature — Mic’s work transforms everyday elements into profound artistic expressions.

New board president Travis Stock-Tucker said, “we are so proud of the work that Marka and Mic did in support of the arts in Long Beach. The Rod Briggs Gallery would not exist without their leadership and vision, and the group remains committed to honoring their legacy.”

“I’d seen some of their work before, but I must admit that seeing the gallery full of their art is really glorious,” said Sander Roscoe Wolff, a newly appointed board member that worked closely with Marka for the last five years. “I really hope that friends, students and fellow artists take the time to see this exhibition before it ends.”

The opening is on Dec. 1, with a time for speeches honoring Marka and Mic from 2 to 3 p.m. Those wishing to speak are encouraged to keep remarks to about five minutes. A portion of all sales will go toward the creation of a new scholarship endowment for CSULB students in the arts education program. Long Beach Creative Group and the Burns family agree that this is a perfect way to honor their legacy.

The Long Beach Creative Group is supported, in part, by the Arts Council for Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach, the City of Long Beach and the Briggs Family Trust.

During exhibits, the gallery is open to the public Fridays through Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. No appointment is required.

Time: 1 to 4 p.m., opening reception, Dec. 1

Cost: Free

Details: LongBeachCreativeGroup.com

Venue: Rod Briggs Gallery, 2221 East Broadway, Long Beach

