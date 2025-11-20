Holiday Giving Guide

Supporting Local Nonprofits Across Long Beach and the Harbor Area

Compiled by Melina Paris

As the holiday season arrives, many families in Long Beach, Wilmington, San Pedro, and the greater Harbor Area are struggling with food insecurity, rising costs, and limited access to basic resources. Local nonprofits, mutual-aid groups, churches, and community centers are working tirelessly to fill the gap — distributing groceries, offering hot meals, supporting unhoused neighbors, and ensuring that vulnerable families have what they need to make it through the season.

These organizations rely heavily on community generosity. Whether you’re able to donate food, contribute financially, volunteer your time, or simply spread the word, your support helps strengthen the safety net for thousands of local residents. Below is a guide to nonprofits and community groups that could use a helping hand this holiday season. Together, we can uplift our neighbors and make sure every family in our community feels seen, supported, and nourished.

LONG BEACH

Light & Life

This food distribution program is providing a week’s worth of groceries to 200 families each week, including fresh produce, frozen meat and shelf-stable items. It is also distributing 100 grocery bags each week to our unhoused community. It sponsors a free farmer’s market event on the second Saturday of each month.

https://www.llcf.org/food

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Distributes food and other essentials to children, seniors, families and other individuals in need.

5580 Cherry Ave., Long Beach, CA

323-234-3030

Long Beach Community Table

Long Beach Community Table (LBCT) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, cooperative (meaning that all volunteers and recipients share in the effort and the benefits), that nourish those who are struggling and provides resources that allow all to mutually sustain each other, their families, and neighbors. Many volunteers are also recipients, and vice versa. This is what makes it a true mutual aid organization and not a charity.

Donation dropoffs (during open hours only): 3311 E. 59th St., Long Beach

Facility address (during open hours only): 3311 E. 59th St., Long Beach

The Salvation Army Long Beach Red Shield Services & Marketplace

Each year The Salvation Army provides 56 million meals to those who are facing the threat of food insecurity. It provides valuable meal supplementation to the Long Beach community’s homeless and low-income residents.

Supplies grocery, hygiene and cleaning supplies every two weeks with photo ID and proof of residence for LB, Signal Hill and other cities in that region.

https://longbeach.salvationarmy.org/long_beach_citadel_corps/food-assistance-in-long-beach/

The Foodbank serves all of Los Angeles County, with a focus on the “poorest of the poor” neighborhoods in downtown Los Angeles, Compton, San Pedro, Antelope Valley, South Los Angeles, Watts and North Long Beach. https://www.foodbankofsocal.org/about-us/mission-and-vision/

Provides a food bank twice a week to anyone who is in need of food (cooking & non-cooking). The program provides: food to meet basic nutritional needs.

https://www.coalongbeach.org/food-bank-pet-food

Wilmington

SAN PEDRO

Toberman Neighborhood Center provides food assistance to those in need through their food pantry. This program provides: Clients may pick up groceries once a week from the center.

310-832-1145 ext. 106

Salvation Army Corps Community Center

138 S. Bandini St., San Pedro Phone: (310) 832-7228

Highlights: grocery pickup · eligibility requirement · appointment required

https://sanpedro.salvationarmy.org/san_pedro_corps/

Food Net – San Pedro Service Center – Food Distribution Center

769 W. 3rd St., San Pedro, 310-519-6091

Let’s Be Whole

Let’s Be Whole provides mobile food distribution to the community. This program supplies critical nutrition to hungry individuals and families

437 W. 9th St., San Pedro. Hours: Friday: 1 to 2 p.m.

Free Groceries in the South Bay (From 2019)

Harbor Interfaith Services 670 W. 9th St., San Pedro, 310-831-9123 serves San Pedro,

Listing of free groceries in South Bay:https://tinyurl.com/Free-groceries-in-South-Bay

Wilmington, Lomita, Harbor City, Harbor Gateway.

Toberman Neighborhood Center 131 N. Grand Ave, San Pedro, 310-832-1145 x106.

Anyone Homeless Food Net-San Pedro Service Center 769 W. 3rd St,, San Pedro, 310-519-6091.

St. Peter & Paul Church 736 N. Lagoon Ave, Wilmington, 310-834-5215 serves Wilmington, Harbor City, San Pedro families.

St. Philomena Catholic Church 21900 S. Main St., Carson, 310-835-7161 serves Carson residences only.

Harbor Gateway/Torrance Outreach 22400 S. Halldale Ave., Torrance, 310-328-3689 serves Torrance, Lomita, Gardena, Carson, Harbor Gateway.

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Parish 25511 Eshelman, Lomita, 310-326-3364 x15, 8:30 to 10a.m., serves Lomita, Wilmington, Harbor City, Torrance residents.

Calvary Light Christian Center 1101 N. Lakme Ave., Wilmington, 310-830-3043.

Crenshaw Baptist Church 18749 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, 310-323-2115.

Calvary Assembly of God 25501 Oak St., Lomita, 310-326-2757.

Vermont Ave Baptist Church 23325 S. Vermont Ave, Torrance, 310-530-0533.

Rock Solid Christian Assembly 275 W. 1st St., San Pedro, 310-832-2788.

Warren Chapel CME Church 1039 W. Elberon Ave., San Pedro, 310-547-5362.

First Christian Church of Wilmington 444 E. Lomita Blvd., Wilmington, 310-835-4114.

Harbor Community Health Centers Food Pantry and Distribution Resources

https://www.harborchc.org/contents/resources

San Pedro Food Pantry

Provides groceries and essential items to families in need. Weekly distribution times.

100 W. 7th St., San Pedro, 310-832-8000

https://www.sanpedrofoodpantry.org/

Long Beach Rescue Mission: Provides meals, groceries and emergency food assistance. Offers additional social services.

555 E. 3rd St., Long Beach, 562-591-1292

https://www.rescuemission.org/locations/long-beach-rescue-mission

Food Finders: Free food distribution events throughout Los Angeles Harbor and surrounding communities.

Various locations, see website for schedule.

https://www.foodfinders.org/

San Pedro Meals on Wheels

Delivers nourishing meals to homebound members of the harborside communities. Meals on Wheels is a service for anyone unable to prepare or shop for a nutritious meal, regardless of reason. https://www.sanpedromealsonwheels.org/

Beacon Light Mission

525 Broad Ave., Wilmington

(310) 830-7063

Types of food products accepted: prepared foods, nonperishable goods, fresh produce, dairy products, canned foods. Provides donation pickup.

Carson Hope Community Church

129 E. 223rd St. Carson

310-480-0117

Types of food products accepted:

Prepared foods, nonperishable goods, fresh produce, dairy products, canned foods.

Long Beach Rescue Mission

1430 Pacific Ave. Long Beach

562-591-1292 please call before delivery

Types of food products accepted: Canned goods and nonperishable food items

Los Angeles Food Bank

31734 E. 41st St., Los Angeles

323-234-3030

Types of food products accepted:

Dry foods, refrigerated foods, frozen foods, fresh foods and baby foods. Provides donation pickup.

Salvation Army Long Beach

3092 Long Beach Blvd. Long Beach

562-247-3528

Types of food products accepted:

Produce, prepared food, dairy products, dry food, baked goods, meats, canned food. Provides donation pickup.

Stone Foster Parent Association

451 E. 223rd St., Carson

310-806-7741

Types of food products accepted:

Prepared foods, nonperishable goods, fresh produce, dairy products, canned foods.

The Salvation Army Torrance Corps Stillman Sawyer Family Services Center

3820 W. Lomita Blvd., Harbor City

(310) 835-1986

Types of food products accepted:

Produce, dairy products, dry goods, canned goods, baked goods, meats, and frozen foods

Provides donation pickup

El Camino’s Holiday Help for Students

The Basic Needs Center has settled into its new home in the El Camino Commons, ready to serve students through the holidays.

Students and the community can access nutritious food items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, via drive-thru and walk-up distribution service. Warrior Pantry hours are posted online.

Basic Needs Center, El Camino commons map:https://tinyurl.com/zhs9n62d

Parking Lot L, 310-660-6178 or basicneeds@elcamino.edu

Details: https://tinyurl.com/ElCo-Basic-Needs-Center

MULTIPLE Cities

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is activating every Y center to help meet the growing need for food.

Ann & Steve Hinchliffe San Pedro & Peninsula YMCA

301 S. Bandini St., San Pedro

Weekly — Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Torrance-South Bay YMCA

2900 W. Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance

Weekly — Thursday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wilmington YMCA

1127 N. Avalon Blvd., Wilmington

Weekly — Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://www.ymcala.org/programs/social/feedla/

