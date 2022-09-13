City of Carson Mariachi Fiesta

Join the City of Carson in a night of music, food and entertainment at the highlight of this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, the Mariachi Fiesta.

Grammy-Award winning Mariachi Divas will headline the event joined by Myah Valenz, Ballet Folklorico Alma De Oro, and Mariachi Los Criollos de Guadalajara. Each ticket includes a three-course meal.

Bring your family and friends. Enjoy an evening of live entertainment, great food and music.

The deadline to purchase tickets online is Wednesday, September 14, at 11:59 p.m.

Time: 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23

Cost: $55 per person or $400 per table (8 persons)

Details: Tickets https://cutt.ly/OnlineReg; 310-952-1782 ext. 1480 or 1465

Venue: Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

