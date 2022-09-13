Gov. Newsom Announces Appointments to Commission on the State of Hate

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 13 announced his appointments to the Commission on the State of Hate. Created by legislation the Governor signed last year and established in the 2022 Budget Act, the commission will assess data on hate crimes in California, provide resources for victims, and make policy recommendations to better protect civil rights.

The Governor announced the following appointments in Los Angeles to the Commission on the State of Hate:

Bamby Salcedo, 53, of Los Angeles, has been president and chief executive officer at the TransLatin@ Coalition since 2015. She was HIV and health education services project coordinator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles from 2007 to 2015. Salcedo was Transgender Harm Reduction Project coordinator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles from 2007 to 2009. She held several positions at Transgeneros Unidas at Bienestar Human Services LA from 2002 to 2009, including program manager, program lead and community health specialist. Salcedo was peer coordinator at Tarzana Treatment Centers from 2001 to 2002. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Latinx Studies from California State University, Los Angeles. Salcedo is a member of Groundswell Fund, ERA Coalition, Social Equity LA, Justice LA, Justice LA Coalition, California lieutenant governor’s transgender advisory council, HONOR PAC and Pan American Health Organization. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Salcedo is a Democrat.

Erroll G. Southers, 65, of Los Angeles, has been associate senior vice president of Safety and Risk Assurance at the University of Southern California since 2022, Adjunct staff at the RAND Corporation since 2017, an advisor at Avata Intelligence since 2013 and managing director at TAL Global Corporation since 2010. Southers held several positions at the University of Southern California from 2003 to 2022, including professor of practice in National and Homeland Security, director of international programs, adjunct professor and associate director of research and transition. He was assistant chief of police commanding the Office of Homeland Security and Intelligence at Los Angeles World Airports from 2007 to 2010. Southers was deputy director for the protection of critical infrastructure at the governor’s office of Homeland Security from 2004 to 2006. He was president and chief executive officer at Risk Management Consultants International from 1996 to 2004. Southers was a special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 1984 to 1988. Southers is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police research advisory committee, society of former special agents of the FBI and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, incorporated. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree and a Doctor of Policy, Planning and Development degree from the University of Southern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Southers is a Democrat.

