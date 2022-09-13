EPA Has Released Its EPA Proposed Chemical Safety Rule And The News Is Not Good.

Torrance Refinery Action Alliance announced the Environmental Protection Agency Aug. 19, released revisions to the RMP rule entitled “Accidental Release Prevention Program Requirements under the Clean Air Act; Safer Communities by Chemical Accident Prevention.” Among other things, the proposal does not require refineries to phase out HF, but leaves it up to them to determine the need.

The EPA requested comments from the public and scheduled public hearings on Sept 26,27, 28, where the public can respond and perhaps with enough pressure from many quarters, force changes in that rule.

Details: Read more at https://tinyurl.com/proposed-chemical-safey

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...