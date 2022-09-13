Join The LA Fed, Labor Leaders, candidates, and workers Sept. 17, for Labor Votes BBQ & Rally. Enjoy tri-tip, tacos, and raspados with your union sisters and brothers to mobilize for this election season.

Special Guests: LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass, Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rex Richardson, with MC LACDP Chair Mark Gonzalez, and many other LA Fed Endorsed Candidates

Parking is available at 933 S Lake St. Los Angeles (down the street in the Church parking lot)

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 17

Cost: https://tinyurl.com/rally-for-labor

Details: For questions, reach out to Liz Hartwell: ehartwell@thelafed.org.

Venue: 2130 James M Wood Blvd., Los Angeles

