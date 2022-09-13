California Launches Abortion.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO – As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 12, has launched abortion.ca.gov – providing people both inside and outside of California with information about abortions, their legal rights, where to find providers, how to pay for services and financial assistance, ways to locate wellness and emotional support and more.

Click here to watch a video message from Governor Newsom on abortion.ca.gov

While other states try to prevent people from accessing this critical information or traveling to other states to obtain reproductive health care services, abortion.ca.gov provides information specifically for those coming to California for an abortion. The website does not collect any personal information about visitors to the site.

“Abortion is legal, safe and accessible here in California – whether or not you live here, know that we have your back. As Republican states continue rolling back fundamental civil rights and even try to prevent people from accessing information online or crossing state lines for care, you’re welcome here in California and we’ll continue to fight like hell for you,” said Governor Newsom.

Abortion.ca.gov is available in Spanish and will be translated into several additional languages. The website includes an interactive Find a Provider tool for users to search for health care providers throughout California, as well as information if you live outside of California about the legal right to an abortion in California and traveling here to get services.

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom said California has made it clear that the state trust’s women and respects every woman’s right to make decisions about their reproductive health and future.

“We know that when those rights are taken, it can have grave consequences on women’s health, safety, economic security, and ability to live and thrive,” Siebel Newsom said.

“This new website is a critical resource, providing essential information to patients in and out of California, and can hopefully serve as a model for the rest of the nation,” said Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates California.

California has led the nation in expanding access to reproductive health care services and strengthening abortion protections:

Within hours of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade , Governor Newsom signed legislation to help protect patients and providers in California from civil liability for providing, aiding or receiving abortion care in the state.

Governor Newsom and the governors of Oregon and Washington launched a new Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care and protect patients and providers.

This year’s state budget includes more than $200 million in additional funding for reproductive health care services.

The Governor signed an executive order preventing medical records, patient data and other information from being shared by state agencies in response to inquiries or investigations brought by other states or individuals within those states looking to restrict abortion access, and announced the Governor’s policy of declining to extradite any person in California sought by another state for lawful abortion services provided in California.

Gov. Newsom signed legislation eliminating copays for abortion care services and signed into law a legislative package to further strengthen access and protect patients and providers.

In November, California voters will have an opportunity to amend the state’s constitution to enshrine the right to an abortion following the introduction of a constitutional amendment by state leaders.

