Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area

Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.

A large release of HF could cause mass casualties. If you or your family lives within 5 miles of the Valero or Torrance refinery you are in danger for a large release of HF. There have been many near misses at refineries. Much safer chemical processes are now available and being implemented at other refineries. Why not here? Find information about their options at https://TRAA.website/#HFAlternatives.

The Problem

HF released under conditions typical in these refineries alkylation can flash atomize into a lethal, ground- hugging fog that carries with the wind. Brief contact with such a fog could result in death or permanent injury.

Nearly 40 schools and six hospitals are in the risk zone (as reported by the refineries to the EPA). Communities in this area rank high for Environmental Justice burden. Huge quantities of exceptionally dangerous HF sit one mile from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ILWU Dispatch Hall on Anaheim Street. Twice a day, 2,000 union members unknowingly risk their lives getting their job assignments. Anti-terrorist experts have recently highlighted the national security threat of soft targets like HF at refineries.

The Solution

Upgrade to a safe alternative. Many refineries have converted or are building new units with these alternatives. While expensive, such expenditures are not uncommon.

The Torrance Refinery Action Alliance does not seek to close these two refineries. Valero and PBF have said, “There are no alternatives.” The truth is there are multiple commercially available vastly safer technologies and these two in the harbor/South Bay need to be encouraged.

What can you do? Write to the EPA to require upgrading to a safe chemical operation.

You can become part of the campaign fight to bring about conversion and upgrade from

HF.

The effort by residents like you has been joined by all the neighborhood councils, Janice Hahn and the Board of Supervisors, all the local Congress members like Nanette Barragán, Alan Lowenthal, Karen Bass, Maxine Waters, Ted Lieu, plus environmental community groups.

Efforts to regulate through local agencies have met resistance. However, the fight effort has now risen to the federal level, focusing on the EPA.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, the EPA is revising their toxic chemical rules in September. Now is the time for you to write the EPA a letter.

You have a unique opportunity to make an impact on the community. Write to the EPA immediately. Your letter could be addressed as follows:

Regan.Michael@EPA.gov

The Honorable Michael S. Regan

Administrator U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Office of the Administrator 1101A

1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. Washington, DC 20460

If you need help with content for your EPA letter, email TRAA at info@TRAA.Website

and we will help.

Stephen Goldsmith, president, on behalf of Torrance Refinery Action Alliance

A volunteer, grassroots, community group seeking to bring about the conversion of two South Bay HF refineries to a vastly safer process.

Here is an example of what one person wrote:

“Dear Administrator Regan:

I live close to two of the 40 oil refineries in the US using highly toxic Hydrofluoric Acid.

“Near misses” have occurred in Torrance, CA near me, Philadelphia, Superior Wisconsin, Bellingham Washington, Corpus Christi Texas and elsewhere.

Using a chemical as dangerous as HF when there are commercially available alternatives that carry no offsite risk are irresponsible. Conversion should be required.

I support a strong rule that prioritizes conversion away from the use of toxic chemicals like HF that can cause mass casualties.

Yours truly,”. . .

Find a sample letter you can easily copy, modify, and send at:

https://bit.ly/TRAA-EPA-Letter