Man Shot by Police During Traffic Stop in San Pedro, Officers Say He Was Armed

A man was shot by officers during a traffic stop in San Pedro, in the early morning hours of Aug. 20.

LAPD Public Information Officer, Matthew Cruz said, officers were on patrol on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue when they made an investigative stop on a parked car with four occupants at around 12 a.m. Cruz did not explain the probable cause for the stop.

As officers were searching the passengers, they discovered then confiscated a handgun from the waistband of one of the car’s occupants — a 20-year-old male (not the driver), then held him at gunpoint.

After his gun was confiscated, Cruz said the man lunged back into the car at which point officers shot him. The man sustained a wound to his hand. The suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The three other occupants of the car were arrested immediately after the shooting. No officers or bystanders were injured. Pacific Avenue between 17th St and 19th St was shut down for multiple hours for the investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

