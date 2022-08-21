One Injured in Ejection Crash on 110 Freeway in San Pedro

One person was injured after being ejected from their SUV in a crash on the 110 Freeway, on Sunday, August 21.

LAFD Spokesperson Brian Humphrey said emergency personnel responded to the crash on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway, just north of the Channel Street exit, at around 3:42 p.m. Firefighters found one person had been ejected from an overturned Ford Expedition.

One vehicle was involved in the crash. Two people were reportedly in the car, although only one person was ejected, CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa said. The crash victims were transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The 110 Freeway leading into San Pedro has been fully reopened.