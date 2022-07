Editor’s Note: Notice of Change to meeting time and venue

“There will no longer be a Zoom Meeting as announced yesterday. The meeting will be in Person and on Facebook Live and the time has changed to 5 p.m.”

Please disregard the original post’s schedule and platform.

A notice of the time and platform of a community meeting has been rescheduled, in light of the July 24 shooting at Peck Park for Tuesday evening, July 26.

Peck Park Shooting Incident

Time: 5 p.m. July 26

Details: https://www.facebook.com/LAPDHarborDivision

Venue: Facebook Live

