Olivia is director and producer of the 26-minute documentary Near Miss. It tells the story of the infamous 2015 explosion at the Torrance refinery, which local activists discovered almost led to a catastrophic release of a massive amount of highly toxic hydrogen fluoride into the community.

TRAA will screen the documentary at the meeting, followed by a short Q&A session.

To attend the virtual meeting, email TRAA President Steven Goldsmith at TRAA the address below. Include your phone number to be updated before the meeting. Look for the Zoom link and agenda on Wednesday morning.

Time: 7 p.m. July 13

Cost: Free

Details: RSVP: For a Zoom link email info@TRAA

Venue: Zoom

Documentary Filmmaker Olivia Rosenbloom to Headline TRAA’s Monthly Zoom Meeting on Wednesday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time

