City of Long Beach Issues Statement Regarding the Monkeypox Virus

The Long Beach Health Department is monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus or MPV. While there are now no confirmed cases of MPV in Long Beach and the risk of MPV remains low, the city urges the community to remain vigilant and aware of symptoms and possible exposure.

Virus Symptoms and Transmission

The virus is transmitted through direct close contact, such as prolonged face-to-face contact, intimate physical contact, including sex or touching contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding. Symptoms of MPV include fever, swollen lymph nodes and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on parts of the body like the face, hands, feet or genitals.

If You Are Symptomatic

If you have symptoms and think you may have MPV, call your healthcare provider who will determine the need for testing. If you do not have a healthcare provider and are experiencing symptoms, please contact the City of Long Beach’s public health information line at 562.570.7907 for assistance with finding healthcare services. For patients who test positive for MPV, your healthcare provider will determine the course of action for treatment.

If You Have Been Exposed to Someone with Confirmed Monkeypox

There are vaccines and antivirals that may be given to individuals to prevent illness or reduce disease severity, which include the JYNNEOS vaccine. In alignment with the federal strategy of administering vaccine, the Health Department is offering the vaccine to people who have been exposed to someone with confirmed monkeypox and do not have symptoms. The Health Department is notified through the patient’s provider that a monkeypox infection has been confirmed in someone and people who have been exposed through that specific person will be contacted by the Health Department.

