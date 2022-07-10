Long Beach Police Fatally Shoots Armed Suspect on Roof Top

A man was shot and killed after officers say the man pointed a gun at police officers in Long Beach.

Before officers arrived, the police said the suspect kidnapped and assaulted a victim and attempted to carjack the victim’s car. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to reports of a dispute in a vehicle on the 1100 block of East 17th St at around 11 a.m., officials stated. The first arriving officers spotted the suspect, described as a male in his 30s or 40s, standing on the roof of an apartment building holding a pistol.

Officers established a perimeter and called for SWAT officers while trying to use de-escalation techniques on the man, which were unsuccessful, officials stated. Officers then fired multiple less-lethal foam projectiles to no effect.

According to the police officers, after 20 minutes, the man pointed the pistol toward officers, prompting several officers to fire on him, after which he collapsed and became unresponsive to commands.

Long Beach SWAT officers approached the man and took him into custody. Long Beach FD paramedics then declared the man dead at the scene. A gun was recovered next to the man.

