CARE Center and Dignity Health Celebrated Equity and Inclusion at The Long Beach Pride Parade Festival

LONG BEACH — After a two-year hiatus, the CARE Center and St. Mary Medical Center representatives hosted a booth at the Long Beach Pride Festival July 10.

With a team of more than 40 members, alongside Bertha, a mobile unit and a decked out double-decker bus, made their way through the Parade.

For more than 35 years, the CARE Program has supported the LGBTQ+ community of Long Beach by providing quality healthcare services.

Indeed, five years into awareness of the AIDS epidemic, the CARE Program was founded in 1986 as a non-profit program that helps meet the needs of those affected by HIV by providing comprehensive specialized HIV treatment, prevention education and invaluable supportive services. Today, it is an outpatient center that offers the Long Beach community access to services including medical and dental care, a family food bank, health education, housing assistance and much more.

St. Mary Medical Center has been recognized by the 2022 Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index as a Top Performer. This rigorous national benchmarking tool evaluates health care facilities; policies and practices related to the equity and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

Details: www.dignityhealth.org/lgbtqcare

