Gov. Newsom Takes Action to Further Restrict Ghost Guns

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom June 30, signed legislation to take on the gun industry and get more guns off California streets. Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the U.S.

This legislation directly targets the gun lobby and manufacturers that are preying on children. Gov. Newsom signed AB 2571, prohibiting marketing of firearms to minors following recent efforts by the gun industry to appeal to minors, like Wee 1 Tactical advertising the sale of a JR-15, an AR-15 meant for kids, complete with cartoon child skulls with pacifiers.

On June 30, the Governor signed AB 1621, which further restricts ghost guns – firearms that are intentionally made untraceable – as well as the parts used to build them. Ghost guns have been called an “epidemic” by the Los Angeles Police Department, contributing to more than 100 violent crimes in Los Angeles last year alone.

