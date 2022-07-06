Barger Champions Motion to Deliver on High Desert Corridor Transportation Vision

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will have Los Angeles County join a new High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency (JPA) to identify critical funding and facilitate the continued planning, development and construction of the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor project — the first phase of which will connect high desert cities in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties through a new high-speed, intercity rail alignment.

The 54-mile-high speed rail project is part of a larger vision to connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas and will provide a new transportation mode for some of the fastest growing areas in Southern California, increase access to affordable housing stock, spur significant job creation and economic development, help the state achieve its climate goals and invest significantly in Equity Focus Communities which comprise most of the project’s alignment.

