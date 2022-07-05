Officer-Involved Shooting in Wilmington

Story by Raphael Richardson, Photos by Chris Villanueva

One person was shot by police officers in an alleyway in Wilmington, just before 10 a.m. on July 5.

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun at the 600 block of West Anaheim St at around 9:45 a.m., LAPD Media Relations Officer Drake Madison stated. Upon arriving at the scene, witnesses redirected officers to Ronan St and Opp St, where they encountered the suspect in an alleyway just south of the intersection.

The suspect pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, who opened fire on the suspect. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, Madison stated. No officers were injured in the shooting, and a handgun was recovered at the scene. It is unclear if the suspect shot his gun.

While responding to the shooting, an LAPD patrol car crashed into a Honda SUV on Wilmington Ave and Opp St, only two blocks away from the shooting scene, Madison said.

At least one person in the Honda was injured and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, while an officer was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.

