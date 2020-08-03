COVID-19 EDD Assistance Information

Many Californians have suffered a loss of work and are struggling to stay afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Much of the state is going through a hard time, but there are resources to help. If you need assistance in navigating what is available, please contact Assemblymember Miguel Santiago’s [53rd District] office at, 213-620-4646 and the staff can talk you through the options most appropriate for you.

Unemployment Assistance

As part of the Federal CARES Act, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initiative serves to support unemployed Californians.

You may qualify if you are:

A business owner;

An independent contractor;

An individual with limited work history; or

Out of business or seeing services reduced as a direct result of the pandemic

Visit the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance page on the EDD website for more information.

If you have become unemployed or partially unemployed, you may file an Unemployment Insurance (UI) claim. Visit the EDD website to apply.

Independent contractors can use PUA. However, you may also apply for unemployment insurance if you were previously misclassified by your employer.

Details: covid19.ca.gov or call 833-544-2374.