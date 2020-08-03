Let Your Voice Be Heard

During this unprecedented time, public comment during board meetings has transitioned from in-person to call-in, which has substantially increased public access and input. Frequently, the opinions voiced during public comment are disproportionately on one side of an issue. Now more than ever, you are encouraged to participate in these opportunities for public comment. Please take the time to call into these public hearings to share your views with the elected officials who are setting policies that affect us all.
To address the Board call: 844-767-5651 Participant Code: 9676434
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays
Details: http://bos.lacounty.gov