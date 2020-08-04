Long Beach Unveils Proposed 2021 Budget and Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative – Initial Report

City of Long Beach Releases Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative – Initial Report

LONG BEACH —The City of Long Beach Aug. 3, released the Racial Equity and Reconciliation Initiative – Initial Report to Mayor Robert Garcia and City Council. The report details actions to address anti-Black racism, advance racial equity, and reconcile with the vision that race should not determine social and economic outcomes for those who live or work in Long Beach.

The initial report represents the fourth step in the Framework for Reconciliation following acknowledging, listening and convening with stakeholders to shape policy and ideas.

The city encourages community members to stay engaged by submitting their comments on this agenda item in advance of the Aug. 11 City Council meeting

Time: The sign up form will close at 12 p.m. Aug. 11

Details: longbeach.gov/cityclerk.

City of Long Beach Unveils Proposed 2021 Budget

LONG BEACH —The City of Long Beach Aug. 4, unveiled its Proposed Fiscal Year 2021 or FY 21 Budget. To resolve a projected FY 21 $30 million General Fund shortfall, the proposed budget is balanced and relies on a multi-faceted strategy of assistance from city employees, new or reallocated revenues, strategic investments, efficiency improvements, and service reductions.

City residents are invited to attend online community budget meetings throughout August. The meetings will be accessible by computer or by phone. Community members may also provide input by completing the Budget Priority Survey available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog at, www.proposed-budget-survey .

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m

Details: community-budget-meetings-schedule