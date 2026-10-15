The Wonderful World of French Butter

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Fromagerie sells artisanal butter. Photo courtesy of Lynn Nishimura.

 

By Lynn Nishimura, Columnist 

My previous article was about French cheese. But did you know how many  different things can be made from cow’s milk? Cream, cheese, yogurt, butter— and much more. 

Today, let’s talk about butter. 

Butter is an emulsion of milk fat and water, and the way it is produced can  range from beautifully traditional to highly industrial. It can be made by hand in  a wooden churn, produced in small batches, or manufactured on a much larger  scale. 

The result can be unsalted butter, salted butter, or the deliciously rich beurre  de baratte, traditionally churned for a distinctive texture and flavor. French brands such as Président, widely available in French supermarkets and  in the US, are also commonly found in brasseries and cafés. But if you are on a  quest for delicacies and signature products, seeking out butter from a local  dairy producer is a wonderful way to discover regional flavors while supporting  smaller producers. Buying directly from local producers helps keep more of the  economic benefit within the region. This is what is known as the French circuit  court approach. 

How Is Butter Enjoyed in France? 

Butter isn’t necessarily served automatically with a basket of bread, although it  certainly can be if you ask! 

More often, bread and butter appear alongside a cheese or charcuterie board,  or even an oyster platter. 

Just as in fine-dining restaurants, you may have seen beautifully presented  portions of butter: elegant little pyramids from a local dairy, textured cones,  decorative molds, or specialized tools used to create fresh butter rosettes and  curls directly onto the plate. 

Some artisanal producers still make butter using traditional methods and,  depending on the product, raw (unpasteurized) cream. This can give the butter  a particularly rich and distinctive character. Interestingly, pasteurization itself  has French origins: Louis Pasteur developed the process in the 1860s while  working to prevent wine from spoiling. The technique was later applied to milk  and many other foods and beverages. As in the United States, France also  permits the production and sale of certain dairy products made from raw milk  or cream, subject to specific regulations. 

You can also find smaller creameries producing butters flavored with  ingredients such as lavender, smoked salt, Brittany seaweed, and Espelette 

pepper. Le Beurre Bordier is particularly well known for its wide range of  flavored butters. 

There are many other excellent artisanal producers as well, and discovering  these flavored butters is part of the fun. 

In France, butter can become much more than something you spread on toast  with homemade jam. It can be an ingredient, a tasting experience, and even a  little gourmet souvenir. 

Where to Discover French Butter in Paris 

If you’re visiting Paris, Galeries Lafayette Gourmet is a great place to explore.  On the lower floor, you’ll find an impressive gourmet food market filled with  French specialties, gifts, and beautiful products to take home. It’s a wonderful  place to browse, even if you don’t necessarily want to spend a fortune. There is also Le Butter Shop, a Paris address known for its selection of local  and artisanal butters, including traditional beurre de baratte and other specialty  products. It is a fun place to look for harder-to-find French butter and discover  smaller producers. And, of course, don’t overlook the small cheese shops and  fromageries, where you may also discover regional butters and other local  specialties, depending on the producer. 

A Few French Butter Terms to Know 

French butter comes in several familiar varieties: 

Beurre doux — unsalted butter 

Beurre demi-sel — lightly salted butter, particularly associated with  

Brittany 

Beurre salé — salted butter 

And then there is beurre de baratte, traditionally churned butter known for its  rich, creamy character and distinctive texture. 

So have some fun with butter this summer. 

Spread it simply on a good piece of bread, pair it with cheese or oysters, use a  flavored butter to finish a dish, or incorporate it into a favorite cake or pastry. Sometimes, the simplest French pleasure is just good butter on good bread  with cheese. 

Or perhaps a classic jambon-beurre—the wonderfully simple French ham-and butter sandwich. 

Bon appétit—and enjoy your butter!

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