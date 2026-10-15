Barragán and McOsker Deliver $3 Million for Normandale Recreation Center

By Rick Thomas, By Columnist

There were children in bright yellow, blue, and pink sports uniforms. Families gathered around. There was food. Community organizations. And right in the middle of it all… a check for $3 million.

Now that will get your attention.

Congresswoman Nanette Barragán joined Los Angeles City Councilmember Tim McOsker at Normandale Recreation Center to celebrate funding for improvements at a facility that means a great deal to the people who live around it.

Including me.

My day had started a few miles away at Wishing Tree Park in Torrance, where the Del Amo Action Committee was participating in a California Clean Air Day event. From there, it was over to Normandale Rec Center in Harbor Gateway.

Two parks. Two community gatherings. And plenty of reasons to pay attention to what is happening in this part of the South Bay.

At Normandale, the oversized ceremonial check identified the City of Los Angeles as the recipient and Normandale Recreation Center upgrades as its purpose.

Three…million…dollars.

For a neighborhood that has spent far too many years feeling overlooked, that is welcome news.

One photograph from the afternoon tells the story particularly well.

Children wearing their PlayLA uniforms stood alongside adults gathered around the check. Behind them were tents bearing Congresswoman Barragán’s name and the insignia of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. A basketball hoop rose above the gathering.

The kids were right there in the middle of the picture.

And that is exactly where they belong in this conversation.

When we talk about investing in a recreation center, we are talking about the places where children practice, play, and develop friendships. Where families gather. Where neighborhood events give residents a reason to come out and spend time together.

For those children, the value of this investment will be measured in what they can use, what they can participate in, and whether their families feel comfortable bringing them there.

That is where the $3 million needs to make a difference.

Barragán addressed the gathering with a microphone in hand, wearing a Dodgers jersey. McOsker also spoke, standing among the residents rather than behind some distant Council desk.

They were here.

And for Harbor Gateway, showing up matters.

LAPD’s Harbor Division was also represented at the event. Plans described for the center include a satellite police location intended to strengthen the public safety presence there.

That deserves attention as the improvements move forward.

Families should be able to enjoy a neighborhood recreation center with confidence. Children should be able to participate in activities, and the people working there should have the support they need to keep the facility welcoming and safe.

I have spent plenty of time writing about public safety concerns in Harbor Gateway. Residents know those concerns do not disappear because a check is presented. A police presence, functioning facilities, and consistent recreation programming all have roles to play. The community needs to understand how those pieces will work together at Normandale.

Barragán grew up in Harbor Gateway. She knows this community from personal experience. McOsker has given this neighborhood attention that I believe has been missing for too long.

Their work together on this investment deserves recognition. I ask questions when something is wrong. Anyone who has read this column knows that. But when elected officials help bring resources into our neighborhood, I believe in acknowledging that, too.

This is what government should be doing.

Taking the tax dollars we contribute and putting them to work in places residents actually use. Supporting children. Improving public facilities. Giving families more opportunities close to home.

The next step is making sure residents can follow the progress: what will be upgraded, when the work will happen, and how activities will continue while improvements are underway. Those are reasonable questions. Clear answers will help keep the community involved.

There is more ahead at the recreation center, including Halloween, Christmas, and other community events. If you have not visited, give it a look.

And stay tuned to this channel… Sorry. After more than 30 years in media and marketing, that phrase still finds its way out.

What I saw at Normandale was a community ready to use and enjoy its public space. The children around that check made the purpose of the investment easy to understand. Now comes the work of turning that funding into improvements they can experience.

Thank you, Congresswoman Nanette Barragán and Councilmember Tim McOsker. Harbor Gateway deserves this investment—and continued attention long after the photographs are taken.