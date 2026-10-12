City of Carson Appoints Regina Youngblood as Director of Human Resources and Risk Management

CARSON —The City of Carson Oct. 8 announced the appointment of Regina Youngblood, ICMA-CM, as Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, bringing more than two decades of public-sector leadership and extensive experience in human resources, organizational transformation, municipal operations, fiscal management and employee relations.

Youngblood most recently served as assistant city manager for the City of Hayward, where she provided executive leadership across human resources, information technology, library services, administrative services and citywide organizational initiatives. Previously, she served for eight years as director of human resources for the City of Durham, North Carolina, leading workforce strategy, organizational development and modernization efforts for one of the state’s largest municipalities.

“Regina brings an exceptional combination of executive leadership, technical expertise and a strong commitment to public service,” said City Manager David Roberts. “As Carson continues to strengthen our organization and invest in our employees, her experience will be invaluable in advancing a high-performing workplace built on accountability, collaboration and excellent service to our community.”

Throughout her career, Youngblood has led major initiatives in workforce modernization, recruitment and retention, classification and compensation, labor and employee relations, performance management, organizational redesign and technology implementation. In Durham, she established the HR Connect centralized service model, achieving a significant increase in outstanding customer service.

Her earlier public-sector experience includes leadership positions with Washington DC Public Schools, Dallas Independent School District and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority.

“I am honored to join the City of Carson and excited to work alongside its employees and leadership team,” said Regina Youngblood. “My goal is to ensure Human Resources and Risk Management are trusted, responsive and strategic partners by listening, understanding what the organization needs, and building the people, processes and systems that help employees do their best work.”