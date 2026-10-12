ALERT: LBPD Updates Military Equipment Use Policy, Report, Website — Public Comment Opportunity

The Long Beach Police Department updated its military equipment use policy and published the annual military equipment report, in compliance with AB-481. These items are posted on the department’s website at least 30 days before they are reviewed by the city council and placed on the agenda for open session and public comment.



This item is expected to come before the Long Beach City Council on Nov. 10. Residents wishing to participate in the meeting and/or provide public comment on the annual military equipment report will be able to do so at that meeting.

Residents can learn more on the city clerk’s website: https://longbeach.gov/cityclerk/meetings



Separately, members of the public can submit a question or concern regarding military use equipment by contacting the LBPD via email at AB481@longbeach.gov.



Click to view the Military Equipment webpage: https://tinyurl.com/lbpd-ab-481

Details: 562-570-5273; LBPDPIO@longbeach.gov