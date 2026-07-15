One Less Spark: Prevent Wildfires Together

Heading into a Hotter, Drier Season, California Launches One Less Spark Wildfire Prevention Campaign

SACRAMENTO – Hotter, drier, and more extreme weather are already challenging communities across the United States this summer, with heat and dry lightning conditions in California serving as a reminder of the state’s year-round commitment to wildfire prevention and readiness. As part of that commitment, Gov. Gavin Newsom July 15 announced this year’s One Less Spark initiative, which informs Californians how safe vehicle and equipment use can help prevent human-caused wildfires.

“CAL FIRE is committed to helping Californians understand that one less spark means one less wildfire,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “As a state, we must work together to reduce the number of wildfires started each year by changing behaviors, increasing awareness, and taking simple actions that prevent ignitions. Individual responsibility and proactive measures can make a real difference in preventing human-caused fires, and I encourage all Californians to take these steps seriously.”

Human activity causes an estimated 95% of wildfires, and simple, yet important prevention measures can mean the difference between a close call and a catastrophe. The One Less Spark awareness campaign is running paid advertising across digital, radio, and billboards in State Responsibility Area throughout Northern and Southern California, paired with a statewide network of partners and organizations that will carry the message into their own communities. CAL FIRE has built a public-facing toolkit of ready-to-use assets, including social media content and educational materials that partners can adapt and share. From fire departments to community groups, the campaign aims to reach every pocket of the state.

Steps you can take to prevent One Less Spark:

Mow before 10 a.m.: Mowing the lawn on a hot, dry, or windy afternoon can be risky. If the mower’s blade hits a rock, it can create a spark. So, mow before 10 a.m. and avoid mowing on very hot or windy days.

Secure tow chains: Dragging tow chains can send sparks into dry brush. Secure tow chains so they do not drag on the road while you are driving.

Get a permit: Before burning debris on your property, check your local laws and get a permit if necessary. Follow safety precautions and always have a hose or other water source nearby.

Park safely: Something as simple as parking your car on dry grass can ignite a fire. Your vehicle’s exhaust system can get hot enough to spark dry vegetation. Do not park your vehicle on dry grass — whether it’s by the side of the road or on your property — where the engine heat could start a fire.

Use equipment safely: Welding, grinding, or using power tools near dry vegetation can start a fire if done at the wrong time or without the right precautions.

The One Less Spark campaign toolkit provides customizable media assets, social media content, and educational materials designed to reach communities across California.

Places to get prepared for wildfire

Every Californian has a role to play in wildfire preparedness — here’s how to get started:

Sign up for local emergency alerts to keep you and your loved ones informed at ready.ca.gov/alerts . When you sign up, you can choose how to receive alerts, including cell phone, home phone, email, and text.

Visit the CAL FIRE Incident Map for real-time information on current incidents across the state.

Check out Readyforwildfire.org for wildfire preparedness tips like creating a wildfire action plan, how to create a defensible space, and expert advice to stay one step ahead of wildfires.

Visit Listos California for emergency preparedness resources in more than 15 languages, including indigenous Mexican languages. Tools available on Listos California can help you and your family prepare for several types of emergencies, including wildfires and wildfire smoke.