Solis Convenes County Update on Lineage Logistics Warehouse Fire Response and Recovery

EAST LOS ANGELES— Los Angeles County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis today convened county departments and partner agencies during the Board of Supervisors meeting to provide an update on response and recovery efforts following the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire in Boyle Heights.

Officials outlined ongoing cleanup operations, public health guidance, environmental monitoring, business assistance and services for affected residents and workers.

During the discussion, board chair Solis said the county’s response is guided by the local emergency proclamation she issued June 20 and a motion approved last week directing continued recovery and accountability efforts. She said executive orders issued June 30 by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass complement the county’s actions and reflect a coordinated, multiagency approach.

“East Los Angeles residents are still living with the impacts of this fire, and they deserve a response that reflects the urgency of that reality,” said Board Chair Solis. “That means clear coordination across every level of government, accountability for what happened and real support for families, workers and small businesses trying to recover. I will continue pushing every agency involved to make sure those needs are met.”

She questioned county officials on debris removal, environmental monitoring, public health impacts, assistance for displaced workers and small businesses, reimbursement for response costs, air quality monitoring and potential enforcement actions. She also called for continued coordination with city and state partners to support recovery efforts and ensure accountability.

The briefing, held two weeks after the fire began, included updates from the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Fire Department, Department of Public Health, Department of Public Works, Department of Economic Opportunity, County Counsel and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Since the fire was extinguished, Board Chair Solis’ office has coordinated recovery efforts with county departments, community organizations and health care partners.

Last week, Board Chair Hilda L. Solis announced the opening of a community resilience center at the East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. Third St., to support residents affected by the fire.

Representatives from the departments of Public Health, Economic Opportunity, Consumer and Business Affairs, Public Social Services, Aging and Disabilities, Homeless Services and Housing, Animal Care and Control, and Mental Health are available on-site to assist residents.

At Board Chair Solis’ direction, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services deployed a mobile medical unit to the center. Her office has also partnered with federally qualified health centers, including St. John’s and Via Care, to provide free medical services throughout the week across East Los Angeles, expanding access to care for affected residents.

Details: Residents needing assistance can call 2-1-1 or visit recovery.lacounty.gov for information on available resources and services.